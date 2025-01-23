The Hornets announced Friday that Miller underwent surgery to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist and will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Miller was already deemed out indefinitely due to his wrist injury but will now miss the remainder of the campaign after undergoing surgery. Cody Martin, Nick Smith and Seth Curry are now all candidates to receive increased playing time moving forward. Although Miller was able to bump his scoring average from 17.3 points per contest in his rookie year to 21.0 points per game this season, his efficiency dipped from 44.0 percent shooting from the field and 37.3 percent from three to 40.3 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three.