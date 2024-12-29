Miller (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Bulls.
Miller appears to be in line to miss a second straight game (and fifth out of the Hornets' last six) due to a left ankle sprain. With Cody Martin (knee) and LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) also considered doubtful for Monday's game, the Hornets will look to Vasilije Micic, Seth Curry and Isaiah Wong to take on a larger role Monday should Ball, Martin and Miller be ruled out.
