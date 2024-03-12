Miller recorded 19 points (7-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 114-97 loss to Detroit.

Miller wasn't overly efficient on a night when Charlotte shot just 38.6 percent from the field as a team, but he chipped in across the board and facilitated without committing a turnover. Monday marked his first game of the season logging more than three assists in a turnover-free outing, alluding to the rookie's upside as a secondary playmaker.