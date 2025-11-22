Head coach Charles Lee relayed to reporters that Miller will operate under a minutes restriction during Saturday's game against the Clippers, Owen O'Connor of SI.com reports.

Miller has been cleared to return Saturday from a 13-game absence due to a partial dislocation in his left shoulder that he suffered against the 76ers on Oct. 25. Even though he'll have his minutes capped, Miller's return means there will be less playing time to go around for Pat Connaughton and Liam McNeeley.