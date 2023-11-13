Miller (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

Miller left Sunday's loss to the Knicks in the first half after spraining his ankle, but coach Steve Clifford said the rookie would be day-to-day. The youngster is apparently a quick healer and will likely be back in action Tuesday, which is a good sign for the shorthanded Hornets. With Terry Rozier (groin) still sidelined, Miller figures to draw another start if he's cleared to suit up. Miller has started four straight games with Rozier unavailable, averaging 10.8 points in 27.0 minutes during that stretch.