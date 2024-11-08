Miller (shoulder) is available for Friday's game against the Pacers.
As expected, Miller has been upgraded from probable to available and will play through right shoulder soreness. Over three appearances since returning to action following a glute injury, Miller has averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in 27.0 minutes per game.
