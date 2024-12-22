Miller (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets.
Miller will be sidelined for a third straight game due to a left ankle sprain, and his next opportunity to play will be Thursday against the Wizards. Seth Curry and Cody Martin are in line for increased minutes Monday due to Miller's injury.
