Hornets' Brandon Miller: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (shoulder) is out for Monday's game against Brooklyn.
The Hornets have scratched Miller from action late due to shoulder injury management. The star forward's next chance to play is Wednesday against the Knicks. Sion James and Collin Sexton should both handle more playing time in the backcourt Monday.
