Hornets' Brandon Miller: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (shoulder) is out for Saturday's game against Minnesota.
No surprise here, considering Miller is dealing with a fairly significant injury. The star forward appears doubtful for Sunday's tilt against the Jazz. Miles Bridges could see massive usage if LaMelo Ball (ankle) joins Miller on the sidelines, while Collin Sexton is a candidate to handle additional playmaking duties.
More News
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Team option exercised•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Won't play vs. Orlando•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Diagnosed with shoulder subluxation•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Exits Saturday's loss with injury•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Won't return vs. Philadelphia•