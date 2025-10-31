default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Miller (shoulder) is out for Saturday's game against Minnesota.

No surprise here, considering Miller is dealing with a fairly significant injury. The star forward appears doubtful for Sunday's tilt against the Jazz. Miles Bridges could see massive usage if LaMelo Ball (ankle) joins Miller on the sidelines, while Collin Sexton is a candidate to handle additional playmaking duties.

More News