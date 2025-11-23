Miller (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks.

Miller and LaMelo Ball will rest Sunday after playing Saturday, so Sion James, Collin Sexton and Tre Mann are candidates for increased roles. Miller logged 21 points (8-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, one rebound, one steal and one block over 26 minutes during the Hornets' 131-116 loss to the Clippers on Saturday, which marked his return from a 13-game absence. Miller should be back in action Wednesday against New York.