Hornets' Brandon Miller: Won't play vs. Orlando
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (shoulder) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Magic.
Miller will miss a third straight game due to a shoulder injury. He suffered the injury during the loss to the 76ers on Saturday. The team will likely turn to Kon Knueppel, Tre Mann and Tidjane Salaun in the meantime.
