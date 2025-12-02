Hornets' Brandon Miller: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (shoulder) is out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Miller continues to battle the left shoulder subluxation that kept him sidelined for multiple weeks earlier this year. With the star forward out Wednesday, Sion James and Collin Sexton should take on extra ball-handling duties. Miller can be deemed day-to-day prior to Friday's matchup against the Raptors.
