Miller (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Wizards.
Miller will miss his first game since Nov. 1 due to a right ankle sprain. With the 22-year-old sidelined, Cody Martin and Seth Curry are candidates for increased roles. Miller's next chance to feature will come in the second leg of the back-to-back set Friday against the 76ers.
