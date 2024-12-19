Share Video

Link copied!

Miller (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Wizards.

Miller will miss his first game since Nov. 1 due to a right ankle sprain. With the 22-year-old sidelined, Cody Martin and Seth Curry are candidates for increased roles. Miller's next chance to feature will come in the second leg of the back-to-back set Friday against the 76ers.

More News