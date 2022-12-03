McGowens ended Friday's 117-116 win over the Wizards with four points (1-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 20 minutes.

McGowens saw big minutes off the bench again in his second game back after spending some time in the G-league. He didn't produce a ton on Friday night, but with Terry Rozier's return from illness, it was James Bouknight who completely fell out of the rotation rather than McGowens. With Charlotte still dealing with multiple injured players in the backcourt, these minutes could continue for the 20-year-old out of Nebraska but only fantasy managers in the deepest of leagues should consider monitoring this situation.