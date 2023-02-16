McGowens notched 11 points (3-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 120-110 victory over the Spurs.

McGowens reached double figures for the first time since Jan. 18 and surprisingly added support on the defensive end by securing a pair of steals, marking his sixth and seventh steals of the campaign through 26 games. The 20-year-old saw an uptick in playing time Wednesday with both Terry Rozier (hand) and Cody Martin (knee) sidelined, and he could continue to shoulder this type of workload until the team shakes the injury bug.