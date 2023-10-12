McGowens (ankle) is available for Thursday's preseason game against the Wizards.
McGowens sat out Tuesday's preseason opener against Miami due to his ankle injury, but he'll be able to suit up for Thursday's matchup. He'll have to fight for a roster spot ahead of the regular season.
