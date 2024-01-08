McGowens will start Monday's game against the Bulls, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

McGowens was relegated to a bench role Saturday versus Chicago after starting five straight contests, but with Cody Martin (groin) sidelined, McGowens wil move back into the starting lineup Monday. Across eight starts this season, McGowens has averaged 9.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 23.4 minutes per game.