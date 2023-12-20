McGowens won't start Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
McGowens drew back-to-back starts in Gordon Hayward's (illness) absence, but the latter will return to action Wednesday, sending the former to a bench role. As a reserve this season (17 appearances), McGowens has averaged 4.1 points and 1.8 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game.
