McGowens was transferred from the G League's Greensboro Swarm to the Hornets on Saturday.
McGowens headed to the G League earlier Saturday, but he'll rejoin the parent club and will be available for Saturday's matchup against Brooklyn. He's averaging 4.1 points in 14.3 minutes per game with the Hornets this year.
