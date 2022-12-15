McGowens was dropped from the Hornets' rotation for Wednesday's 141-134 overtime loss to the Pistons.

The rookie out of Nebraska had worked his way into a regular role over the last two weeks, logging double-digit minutes in seven straight games from Nov. 28 to Dec. 11. However, with LaMelo Ball (ankle) making his return to action Wednesday, McGowens was the odd man out in the Hornets' backcourt. While the second-rounder was never much of a fantasy consideration in standard leagues, he may be a name worth keeping a cursory eye on in deeper formats.