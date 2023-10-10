McGowens (ankle) won't play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Heat.
McGowens has been downgraded all the way from probable to out Tuesday due to an ankle injury. His next chance to suit up will be Thursday's preseason matchup with Washington.
