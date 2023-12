McGowens finished Saturday's 135-82 loss to Philadelphia with 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and two rebounds over 24 minutes.

McGowens scored double-digits for just the fourth time this season, sliding into the starting lineup, replacing Gordon Hayward who was ruled out with an illness. The Hornets were never in this one, meaning even the starters were limited. Despite the offensive production, McGowens has no fantasy value outside of very deep formats.