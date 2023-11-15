McGowens registered 12 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 111-105 loss to the Heat.

McGowens was hampered by ankle sprains throughout training camp and early-season action, but Charlotte's injury woes opened the door for the second-year guard to contribute Tuesday. McGowens had combined for just seven points across 47 minutes in four prior appearances, so he'll look to carry his newfound momentum into Friday's game against Milwaukee.