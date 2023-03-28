McGowens will enter the starting lineup Tuesday against the Thunder.
Gordon Hayward is getting the night off due to a thumb injury. McGowens has really struggled shooting the ball in recent games, and he hasn't scored in double digits since Feb. 15.
