McGowens ended with four points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 111-104 win over Sacramento.

With the Hornets shorthanded, McGowens has made five straight starts, averaging 7.6 points, 2.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 21.8 minutes. He's made eight total starts this season, averaging 9.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 23.4 minutes. Even with a starting role, McGowens doesn't need to be rostered in most fantasy leagues.