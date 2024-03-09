McGowens is considered questionable for Saturday's game versus the Nets due to knee swelling.
McGowens' status Saturday will likely depend on how his knee is feeling closer to tipoff. With Tre Mann (groin) out, Brandon Miller could see an uptick in his usual minutes should McGowens also get ruled out, while Nick Smith and Vasilije Micic could see some run in the rotation.
