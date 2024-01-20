McGowens (hip) is available for Saturday's game versus the 76ers.
McGowens has been upgraded from questionable to available Saturday after missing the previous two games with a left hip strain. With LaMelo Ball (ankle) out, McGowens will likely receive increased playing time.
More News
-
Hornets' Bryce McGowens: Listed as questionable•
-
Hornets' Bryce McGowens: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Hornets' Bryce McGowens: Iffy against San Antonio•
-
Hornets' Bryce McGowens: Won't play against New Orleans•
-
Hornets' Bryce McGowens: Dealing with hip flexor strain•
-
Hornets' Bryce McGowens: Joins second group•