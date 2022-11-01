The Hornets transferred McGowens to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday.

Even while the Hornets have been without LaMelo Ball (ankle), Terry Rozier (ankle) and Cody Martin (quadriceps) for each of the last five games, head coach Steve Clifford hasn't been able to find a consistent spot in the rotation for McGowens, a second-round rookie out of Nebraska. The two-way player will now head to the G League to pick up meaningful playing time and is likely to see most of his minutes in Greensboro in 2022-23.