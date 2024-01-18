McGowens (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Spurs.
McGowens is in danger of missing his second straight game Friday due to a left hip strain. With Brandon Miller (back) also questionable, Cody Martin could remain in Charlotte's starting five.
