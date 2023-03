McGowens racked up five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds over 20 minutes during Sunday's 102-86 loss to the Nets.

McGowens logged 20 minutes in the loss, an indication that his role is continuing to develop. While his production is yet to resemble anything close to 12-team value, managers in deeper formats will want to keep an eye on things moving forward. Given the Hornets have signed him to a four-year deal, they are likely going to want to get a look at him down the stretch.