McGowens was assigned to the Hornets' affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm on Monday.

McGowens will join the Swarm and be available for their opening game in the G League Showcase on Tuesday against the Sioux Falls Skyforce. The rookie out of Nebraska held a spot in Charlotte's rotation for the first six games of December, but he logged just four minutes over the Hornets' last three contests following the returns of LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward from extended absences.