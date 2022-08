McGowens and the Hornets agreed to a two-way contract in July, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

McGowens was drafted No. 40 overall by the Hornets over the summer. During his five Summer League appearances, he averaged 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 30.8 minutes. On a two-way deal, he'll spend time in both the G League and NBA.