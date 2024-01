Roderick Boone of The Charlotte ObserverMcGowens will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Spurs, Rod Boone reports.

LaMelo Ball (ankle) is making his return to action Friday, and that will push Terry Rozier over to shooting guard where Mcgowens has been filling in. Given how shorthanded the Hornets are, McGowens is likely to be a key contributor for the second unit.