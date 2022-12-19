McGowens was assigned to the Hornets affiliate Greensboro Swarm ahead of the G League showcase.
McGowens will join the Swarm and be available for their opening game Monday against Sioux Falls in the showcase. He will likely take on a key role within the Greensboro offense given his diverse offensive skillset and NBA experience this season.
