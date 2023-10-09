McGowens (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Heat.
McGowens has battled an ankle injury to start training camp, but it appears he's healthy enough to play. It's unclear how many minutes he'll get, but the 2022 second-round pick will have to make the most of his playing time, as he's fighting for a roster spot in a crowded backcourt.
