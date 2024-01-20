McGowens (hip) is considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with the 76ers.

McGowens has missed the Hornets' previous two games due to a hip strain. His status Saturday will likely depend on how he is feeling closer to kickoff. The 21-year-old averaged 5.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 triples across 17.7 minutes in his 10 previous games prior to the injury.