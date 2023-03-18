McGowens ended with nine points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal over 20 minutes during Friday's 121-82 loss to the 76ers.

McGowens played at least 20 minutes for just the second time in the past 12 games, flashing some upside in the process. While it is unclear just where he fits in the Hornets' rotation beyond this season, he has shown enough to convince the coaching staff he can compete with the best on a nightly basis. While he isn't a player to add right now, managers should keep an eye on his playing time just in case the Hornets opt to hand him the keys at some point down the stretch.