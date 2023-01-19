McGowens finished with 10 points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 122-117 win over Houston.

With Cody Martin (knee), Gordon Hayward (hamstring) and Kelly Oubre (hand) sidelined and with LaMelo Ball (ankle) exiting early, McGowens took on an elevated role in the second unit after he had only recently re-entered head coach Steve Clifford's rotation. The Hornets are still evaluating the statuses of Martin and Hayward on a game-by-game basis, but Oubre remains sidelined for the foreseeable future, and after spraining his left ankle for a third time this season, Ball could also be headed for a multi-game absence. McGowens thus looks like he'll have an opportunity to see some consistent playing time off the bench, though likely not enough run to make him a useful fantasy option outside of deeper leagues.