McGowens tallied 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 108-91 loss to Sioux Falls.

McGowens returned to the Greensboro lineup after being assigned to the G League squad, finishing with a team-high-tying point total in Tuesday's loss. McGowens has averaged 22.2 points, 5.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in five G League games this season.