McGowens posted 28 points (12-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven assists, three steals and two rebounds in 35 minutes during Thursday's 109-90 win over G League Ignite.

McGowens finished second on the team in both scoring and assists, finishing three dishes shy of a double-double while sitting two points short of a 30-point outing. McGowens has averaged 23.2 points, 5.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals in six appearances this year.