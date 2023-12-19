McGowens totaled 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 114-99 loss to Toronto.
Gordon Hayward has missed the past two games for Charlotte due to illness, but McGowens has made the most of this opportunity. In that pair of games, the second-year guard averaged 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers while shooting a combined 9-of-19 from the field. Hayward's status for Wednesday against Indiana is still in the air.
More News
-
Hornets' Bryce McGowens: Drops 12 points in spot start•
-
Hornets' Bryce McGowens: Moves into starting lineup•
-
Hornets' Bryce McGowens: Returns to bench•
-
Hornets' Bryce McGowens: Scores 14 points in start•
-
Hornets' Bryce McGowens: Starting Thursday•
-
Hornets' Bryce McGowens: Scores 13 as reserve•