McGowens totaled 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 114-99 loss to Toronto.

Gordon Hayward has missed the past two games for Charlotte due to illness, but McGowens has made the most of this opportunity. In that pair of games, the second-year guard averaged 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers while shooting a combined 9-of-19 from the field. Hayward's status for Wednesday against Indiana is still in the air.