McGowens finished with 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes during Friday's 121-102 loss to the Knicks.

The news was both good and bad for McGowens in the big loss. On one hand, he reached the 10-point mark for just the third time this season and recorded a career-high five rebounds. On the other, he shot just 3-for-9 from the field and logged a team-worst negative-21 plus/minus. McGowens has been consistently receiving around 20 minutes per game of late, but his output is far from enough to make him a fantasy consideration.