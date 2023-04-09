McGowens accumulated 22 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Sunday's 106-95 win over the Cavaliers.

As the season came to an end McGowens got plenty of opportunities. He started the final six games of the year while averaging 30 minutes. In those six contests McGowens averaged 14.7 points on 48.3 percent shooting. The rookie cleared the 20-point plateau for the first time in his career, as he tied with Mark Williams for the team high on Sunday. McGowens will have to fight for a bigger role next season in the Hornets' rotation