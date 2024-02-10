McGowens ended with 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 120-84 loss to the Bucks.
The Hornets trailed by 28 points at halftime and never made a serious run in the second half, which helps explain why McGowens reached 30 minutes for the first time since mid-December. The second-year pro made the most of the opportunity, matching his season-high marks with 15 points and five boards. McGowens doesn't usually get enough minutes to be a viable fantasy asset, though he's been getting a longer look of late and has scored in double digits in four of his past five games.
