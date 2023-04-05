McGowens notched 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 120-100 loss to the Raptors.

McGowens hadn't tallied more than 12 points in a game prior to Tuesday's outburst, which came thanks to the vast majority of the team's regulars taking a seat. McGowens may continue to produce over the final two games of the regular season, but it shouldn't be viewed as indicative of things to come for the 2023-24 campaign.