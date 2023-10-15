McGowens (ankle) is out for the remainder of Sunday's preseason contest against Oklahoma City, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
McGowens rolled his left ankle in a workout at the end of September, and tweaked the same ankle Sunday. McGowens stepped on a teammates' foot and immediately signaled for help getting off the court. His availability for the start of the regular season is in serious danger.
