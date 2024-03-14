McGowens (knee) will not play Friday versus Phoenix.
McGowens' multi-game absence comes at an inopportune time for the second-year guard, as Cody Martin and LaMelo Ball are both amid extended absences due to ankle injuries. McGowens faces a quick turnaround time for his next opportunity to take the court Saturday against Philadelphia.
