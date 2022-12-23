McGowens was recalled from the Greensboro Swarm on Thursday.
McGowens will make his way back to Charlotte after putting up 28 points in Greensboro's matchup Thursday against G League Ignite. He's struggled to see playing time while with the NBA club, logging just four minutes since Dec. 12.
