McGowens (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against San Antonio.
McGowens continues to deal with a left hip strain and will be unavailable for a second consecutive game. However, the Hornets will get a boost since Brandon Miller (back) has been cleared to return Friday. Whether McGowens will be available for Saturday's game against the 76ers remains to be seen.
