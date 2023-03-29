McGowens closed Tuesday's 137-134 win over Oklahoma City with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 24 minutes.

McGowens drew his second start of the season with Gordon Hayward (thumb), Kelly Oubre (shoulder), Terry Rozier (foot) and Dennis Smith (toe) all ruled out. The rookie second-round pick's 11 points were one shy of his career high, and he also tied his season high with two steals. When any of the aforementioned injured players return, McGowens' playing time will presumably take a major hit, but until then, the Nebraska product should be on fantasy radars.